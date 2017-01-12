Prospects, vets among Astros' 18 NRIs

10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

The Astros on Friday announced they have invited 18 players who aren't on the 40-man roster to Major League Spring Training next month, including Minor League free agents Reid Brignac , Juan Centeno and C.J. Riefenhauser . In addition, the Astros invited the following Minor Leaguers to big league camp: infielders J.D. Davis and Jon Singleton ; outfielders Derek Fisher, Alejandro Garcia, Jon Kemmer and Ramon Laureano; catchers Tyler Heineman and Garrett Stubbs; left-handed pitcher Brian Holmes; and right-handed pitchers Edison Frias, Jordan Jankowski, Francis Martes , Tyson Perez, Cy Sneed and Aaron West.

