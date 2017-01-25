Phillies Starter Vince Velasquez Aims to Improve on Solid 2016 Season
After going 8-6 in his first year with the Philadelphia Phillies, starter Vince Velasquez should improve in his second year in the MLB. When closer Ken Giles was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Houston Astros before the 2016 season, the prized prospect the Phillies received in a five-player return was starter Vince Velasquez .
