On MLK Day, Astros display community spirit
The Houston Food Bank -- the nation's largest food bank -- was overtaken Monday by a sea of orange-clad Astros employees who volunteered as part of the club's annual Day of Service on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day national holiday. About 250 Astros employees, as well as some of their relatives, season-ticket holders and others associated with the club split into morning and afternoon shifts to help sort food for distribution to the needy.
