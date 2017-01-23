Luhnow sees pieces in place for Astros
General manager Jeff Luhnow said he doesn't expect the Astros to make any additional moves before the start of Spring Training in 3 1/2 weeks, though they continue to monitor the market for starting pitching and left-handed relief. The Astros, who will see pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14 to the team's new facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., have been targeting starting pitching the entire offseason, beyond adding Charlie Morton in November.
