Key Astros trio putting in work this offseason

21 hrs ago

There might not be three more pivotal players to the Astros' success this year than pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers and second baseman Jose Altuve . Keuchel and McCullers are coming off injuries that ended their 2016 seasons prematurely and will enter the '17 season looking to be healthy anchors to the rotation.

