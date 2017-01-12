Keuchel among 7 arbitration-eligible ...

Keuchel among 7 arbitration-eligible Astros

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Major League Baseball

The Astros and their seven arbitration-eligible players -- a list that includes 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel -- face a Friday deadline to exchange their desired salary numbers for the 2017 season -- a process that typically leads to one-year deals getting reached. Keuchel and fellow pitchers Will Harris , Mike Fiers and Collin McHugh , utility player Marwin Gonzalez and outfielders George Springer and Jake Marisnick are all arbitration-eligible this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC