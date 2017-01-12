Keuchel among 7 arbitration-eligible Astros

The Astros and their seven arbitration-eligible players -- a list that includes 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel -- face a Friday deadline to exchange their desired salary numbers for the 2017 season -- a process that typically leads to one-year deals getting reached. Keuchel and fellow pitchers Will Harris , Mike Fiers and Collin McHugh , utility player Marwin Gonzalez and outfielders George Springer and Jake Marisnick are all arbitration-eligible this year.

