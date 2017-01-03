Justice: Pros and cons of 8 potential moves
At this point in the off-season, all 30 Major League teams are asking themselves the same kinds of questions: 1. How good are we right now? 2. Is there one more acquisition that makes sense? 3. Are we letting an opportunity pass? There's no right answer to any of this. Things may look totally different six months from now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC