Houston Astros: Sonny Gray Is Good, But They Should Aim Higher
Sonny Gray had his worst year of his career in 2016, but that hasn't stopped the Houston Astros from checking in to see if he's available. Should team management be aiming higher? Even with the emergence of the superbullpen, starting pitching remains highly valued in today's game.
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
