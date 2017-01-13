Houston Astros Hypothetical - which team is better?
With all the excitement around the new Houston Astros lineup in 2017, let's see how we compare to Astros teams of old. Not to jinx this current squad, the 2017 great rainbow hitting machine seems to be match up very well against some of the best Astros teams in history.
