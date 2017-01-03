Gonzalez's versatility a Mar-win for Hinch
Marwin Gonzalez will remain a big part of the Astros' blueprint for success next season, despite the additions Josh Reddick , Carlos Beltran and Norichika Aoki this offseason. Gonzalez, the super-utility player, made 118 total starts at five positions last season, and he should again provide dependability and flexibility for manager A.J. Hinch.
