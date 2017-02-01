Former manager Garner to help out at camp
Phil Garner, who played, coached and later managed the Astros to their only World Series appearance in 2005, has accepted an invitation from manager A.J. Hinch to spend a week at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and lend a hand during camp. "I'm excited about it," Garner said.
