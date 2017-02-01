Former Cards exec said to accuse Astr...

Former Cards exec said to accuse Astros in hacking case

A statement on a Twitter account attributed to a former Cardinals scouting executive convicted of hacking into the Astros' computer system said Houston had earlier "unauthorized access" into the St. Louis computer system. Christopher Correa , the Cardinals former director of baseball development, is serving a 46-month prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer.

Chicago, IL

