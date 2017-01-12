Final 2016 FaBIO Ratings: Houston Astros MLB Pitchers

This FanPost quantifies how starters and relievers of the Houston Astros graded out relative to American League pitching peers of that same persuasion per my Fielding- and Ballpark-Independent Outcomes evaluation system during the 2016 season. Each non-bunt, non-pitcher-batting plate appearance is sorted into 1 of the following 12 categories, and the pitcher is charged with the league's typical 2016 runs value for said event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.