Ensberg named Astros' short-season ma...

Ensberg named Astros' short-season manager

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

Morgan Ensberg, the former Astros third baseman who was an All-Star on their 2005 National League championship team, has been named manager of the team's Class A short-season affiliate, the Tri-City ValleyCats. Ensberg's first career managerial stint highlights the Astros' release of their 2017 Minor League staff on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC