CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 5: Alex Bregman #2 rounds second on a hit...

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will play for the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, he announced Friday via Twitter. Can't wait to represent Team USA in the WBC!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Bregman, 22, is one of at least six Astros players who will miss part of spring training to participate in the WBC.

