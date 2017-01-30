Cardinals fined $2 million and two draft picks for hacking Astros
Chris Correa, the former director of scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, leaves the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse in Houston in 2016. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred came down hard on the St. Louis Cardinals over the 2015 hacking scheme perpetrated by the organization's former scouting director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC