Belief in Carlos Gomez grows after brief 2016 stint with Rangers

For the first six months of last season, if spring training is included and in this case it has to be, Carlos Gomez was one of the worst players - and arguably the worst - in the American League. The former All-Star was so bad and such a poor fit beginning with the spring reporting date that the Houston Astros decided the best thing for them to do was to cut Gomez and eat the remainder of his $9 million contract .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.