Baseball: Orioles agree to deal with ...

Baseball: Orioles agree to deal with two stars

Yesterday

Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals. Both Baltimore players avoided salary arbitration with the moves Saturday.

