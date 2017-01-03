Bagwell ready for answer on Hall of Fame
Jeff Bagwell admits he gets a little more anxious with each passing day. He'll find out on Jan. 18 if he is finally elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and there figures to be some growing nervousness between now and then.
