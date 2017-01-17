Bagwell, Raines, Rodriguez elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Wednesday. Bagwell, who fell just 15 votes shy of earning induction last year in his sixth year on the ballot, earned the highest percentage of votes from BBWAA members with 86.2 percent.
