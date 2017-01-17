Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame

In this Dec. 15, 2006, file photo, Houston Astros long time first baseman and four-time All-Star Jeff Bagwell announces his retirement from baseball in Houston. Bagwell and Tim Raines are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor.

