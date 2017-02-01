Atlantaa s unsung ground game complements Ryana s air show
Quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones get top-billing in the high-flying Falcons' attack, but running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman helped turn Atlanta into a scoring machine. Ryan and Jones were surrounded by media at Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night show at Minute Maid Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Houston Astros, with the dynamic ball carriers content to field questions in the background.
