Astros: Where to Next for Colby Rasmu...

Astros: Where to Next for Colby Rasmus and Luis Valbuena?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Climbing Tal's Hill

Astros fans should be excited due to the recent signings, but unfortunately, there is only room for 25 players on the roster Two key pieces in the magical 2015 Postseason run for the Astros were Colby Rasmus and Luis Valbuena . Both will be remembered for their surplus of power but the lack of consistency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Climbing Tal's Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,277

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC