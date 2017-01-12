Astros ready to roll out caravan week

16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

The community outreach tour consists of several trips over the course of three days, with stops in the Houston area , San Antonio , Austin and Corpus Christi , and culminates with the annual Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 21. The Astros will kick off caravan week with a day of service Monday at the Houston Food Bank to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The caravan will engage with first responders, stop at several different community centers, visit military facilities and hospitals, and conduct baseball and softball clinics.

