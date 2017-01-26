Astros' new spring park has Hinch pumped up

The palm trees were pressed against a blue South Florida sky, the temperatures were in the upper 70s and Astros manager A.J. Hinch couldn't help but envision his players working out in preparation for the regular season. Hinch spent about five hours Wednesday touring the Astros' new Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., a site they will share with the Washington Nationals.

