Astros lose games, win smiles at children's hospital

The laughs and smiles of children filled the room as A.J. Reed took the loss in a heated game of Connect Four, and Jose Altuve watched a tower of blocks tumble while he and his wife, Nina, played a game of Jenga with a young burn patient. For a few minutes on Tuesday morning, the rigors of treatments weren't on the minds of a handful of patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children, which hosted a stop on the with Altuve, Reed and teammate Yulieski Gurriel .

