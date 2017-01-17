Astros' Alex Bregman to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic
Houston Astros third baseman will exchange his blue and orange for the red, white and blue for the start of the 2017 MLB season. Bregman announced on Friday he would be playing in the World Baseball Classic on Twitter Friday.
