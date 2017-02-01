Arb hearings set for McHugh, Gonzalez, Harris

The Astros have hearing dates set with their three remaining arbitration-eligible players: right-handed starting pitcher Collin McHugh , infielder Marwin Gonzalez and All-Star relief pitcher Will Harris , a source told MLB.com on Tuesday. The Astros are still expected to sign at least one of the players prior their hearing, which would be before a three-person panel that would choose either the team's offer or the players' asking price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.