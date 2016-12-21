Samurai Japan adds Astros' Aoki to WBC roster
Houston Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki has been added to the Samurai Japan roster for next spring's World Baseball Classic, the team announced on Wednesday. The Japan national team revealed the first 18 players chosen for the roster a day earlier.
