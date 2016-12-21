Players cap 'amazing' tour of Puerto Rico
The baseball world descended on the Enchanted Island this week to honor the past, help the sport's future and celebrate the present. "Peloteros Por Puerto Rico," a star-studded Puerto Rico goodwill tour spearheaded by the Major League Baseball Players Association in conjunction with Major League Baseball, concluded Saturday evening with a gala honoring the legacy of Roberto Clemente and celebrating the future of baseball on the island.
