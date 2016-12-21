News 28 mins ago 12:30 p.m.Fmr. Rays broadcaster Todd Kalas joins Astros television team
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Longtime Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster Todd Kalas will depart Fox Sports Sun and join the Houston Astros broadcasting team for ROOT Sports Southwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
