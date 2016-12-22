Marlins don't have 'strong interest' in Doug Fister

The Marlins, who already added a pair of starting pitchers but might land another for depth, don't have "strong interest" in free agent Doug Fister, according to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro. Miami signed Edinson Volquez and Jeff Locke earlier this offseason, and while the club might not be pursuing any costly free agent starting pitchers, Fister was thought to be an option.

