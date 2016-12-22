Marlins don't have 'strong interest' in Doug Fister
The Marlins, who already added a pair of starting pitchers but might land another for depth, don't have "strong interest" in free agent Doug Fister, according to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro. Miami signed Edinson Volquez and Jeff Locke earlier this offseason, and while the club might not be pursuing any costly free agent starting pitchers, Fister was thought to be an option.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fish Stripes.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC