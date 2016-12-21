Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) runs up the line...

Astros outfielder George Springer has yet to commit to playing in the World Baseball Classic but said a decision on whether he will participate - and, if so, which country he will represent - is coming soon. "I know how important spring is to our team and to myself, so I'm kind of weighing a lot of options," he said on Thursday before an appearance on the team's weekly offseason radio show, Astroline, at Plucker's Wing Bar .

