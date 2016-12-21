Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) runs up the line...

Houston Astros right fielder George S...

Astros outfielder George Springer has yet to commit to playing in the World Baseball Classic but said a decision on whether he will participate - and, if so, which country he will represent - is coming soon. "I know how important spring is to our team and to myself, so I'm kind of weighing a lot of options," he said on Thursday before an appearance on the team's weekly offseason radio show, Astroline, at Plucker's Wing Bar .

