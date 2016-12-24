Ex-Dragons star Powell reminisces abo...

Ex-Dragons star Powell reminisces about playing days in Japan

One of the most prolific hitters among foreign players in Japan, and a most fan- and media-friendly personality, returned to the country earlier this month to say " konnichi wa " and offer batting instruction to Japanese youngsters. He's Alonzo Powell, a former Chunichi Dragons outfielder who found success playing in Japan more than 20 years ago after a brief major league career with the Montreal Expos and Seattle Mariners.

