Ex-Dragons star Powell reminisces about playing days in Japan
One of the most prolific hitters among foreign players in Japan, and a most fan- and media-friendly personality, returned to the country earlier this month to say " konnichi wa " and offer batting instruction to Japanese youngsters. He's Alonzo Powell, a former Chunichi Dragons outfielder who found success playing in Japan more than 20 years ago after a brief major league career with the Montreal Expos and Seattle Mariners.
