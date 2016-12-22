Astros Rumors: Is team still courting Edwin Encarnacion?
Are the Astros still trying to sign Edwin Encarnacion, Jim Bowden says that they are among the teams with offers out? If you have listened to Talking Stros, you would know that we thought there was a chance. While the Houston Astros lineup is loaded, adding a bat like Edwin Encarnacion is a game changer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Climbing Tal's Hill.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC