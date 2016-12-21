Astros' McCurry draws 50-game suspension
Mario Alcantara, Dakody Clemmer, Arnaldo Hernandez, Brendan McCurry and Jake Romanski have been suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the Commissioner's Office announced Thursday. Alcantara is a free agent, so his suspension is effective upon signing with a Major League organization.
