Astros: Does A.J. Reed have a shot to make opening day roster?

It's only a matter of time till the Astros' A.J. Reed starts mashing, but will he start the season on the 25-man roster? After all the recent additions to the Houston Astros lineup, it's really hard to see some players getting playing time. A.J. Hinch has a knack for playing Marwin Gonzalez regularly while Nori Aoki and Jake Marisnick will find playing time as well.

