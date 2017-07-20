Tigers sign 3 to open international signing period
The Tigers have announced their first official signings of the international prospect period, reaching deals with a trio of Dominican teenagers. Shortstops Yoneiry Acevedo and Kevin Nivar and outfielder Jose Rodriguez all agreed to Minor League contracts.
