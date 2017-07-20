Sheffield reflects on Tigers years, Horton honor
Wearing a light blue suit and a big smile, former Tiger Gary Sheffield happily accepted the Willie Horton African American Legacy Award ahead of Detroit's afternoon game Sunday at the close of the team's annual Negro Leagues Weekend. "He's been the ambassador for Detroit for a long time," Sheffield said of Horton, a member of the Tigers' 1968 World Series championship team.
