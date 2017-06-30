Machado mashes first HR as Tigers win...

Machado mashes first HR as Tigers win series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Detroit Tigers

Dixon Machado hit his first Major League home run and Alex Presley added a pair of RBI singles, supporting six quality innings from Anibal Sanchez for his first win since last Aug. 23 and a 6-2 Tigers win over the Giants in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. On a day when the Giants scratched Johnny Cueto with an inner ear infection minutes before his scheduled start, Detroit took advantage with five runs in the first three innings against spot starter Chris Stratton .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC