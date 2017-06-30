Machado mashes first HR as Tigers win series
Dixon Machado hit his first Major League home run and Alex Presley added a pair of RBI singles, supporting six quality innings from Anibal Sanchez for his first win since last Aug. 23 and a 6-2 Tigers win over the Giants in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. On a day when the Giants scratched Johnny Cueto with an inner ear infection minutes before his scheduled start, Detroit took advantage with five runs in the first three innings against spot starter Chris Stratton .
