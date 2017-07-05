Justin Verlander busy trying to ignore trade speculation
Tigers right-hander, who is 5-5 this season, said he obviously sees and hears his name in trade rumors Justin Verlander worried about fixing change-up, ignoring trade rumors Tigers right-hander, who is 5-5 this season, said he obviously sees and hears his name in trade rumors Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://on.freep.com/2uryQ9M Justin Verlander had at least one strikeout in 331 appearances. That came to an end on July 2, 2017, at Comerica Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC