J.D. on 15-pitch AB: Should've ended earlier
J.D. Martinez didn't necessarily feel any honor in putting together the longest Major League plate appearance of 2017 on Thursday, even though he ended it with an RBI single off Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy . If anything, the Tigers' slugger was upset it took him that long.
