Indians' Francona in hospital, won't manage team Tuesday

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Boone Logan, right, as catcher Yan Gomes, center, looks on in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Cleveland won 11- 8. less Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Boone Logan, right, as catcher Yan Gomes, center, looks on in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit ... more CLEVELAND - Indians manager Terry Francona has been admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests and will miss Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres .

