Four-run sixth inning leads Cleveland Indians to win, DH split overa Read Story Matthew Florjancic
A four-run inning can cure a lot of offensive woes, and that certainly proved to be the case for the Cleveland Indians in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit Saturday night. Fresh off of a stinging late-inning comeback from Detroit in Game 1, the Indians plated four runs off starter Jordan Zimmerman in the top of the sixth inning, and that offensive outburst led to a 4-1 victory, which secured a split in the doubleheader with the Tigers .
