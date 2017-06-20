Four-run sixth inning leads Cleveland...

Four-run sixth inning leads Cleveland Indians to win, DH split overa Read Story Matthew Florjancic

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A four-run inning can cure a lot of offensive woes, and that certainly proved to be the case for the Cleveland Indians in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit Saturday night. Fresh off of a stinging late-inning comeback from Detroit in Game 1, the Indians plated four runs off starter Jordan Zimmerman in the top of the sixth inning, and that offensive outburst led to a 4-1 victory, which secured a split in the doubleheader with the Tigers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,770 • Total comments across all topics: 282,179,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC