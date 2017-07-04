Detroit Tigers rumors: Justin Verlander, Alex Avila reportedly linked with Cubs
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander and catcher Alex Avila have reportedly been linked with the Chicago Cubs, according to a tweet from MLB Network and Fox Sports' Jon Morosi. Avila has arguably been baseball's best offensive catcher in 2017.
