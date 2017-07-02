Chicago Cubs reportedly eyeing Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila
According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs have their eye on the Detroit Tigers' catcher Alex Avila as the trade deadline looms. Following David Ross' retirement last year, the Chicago Cubs were relying on Miguel Montero to be the veteran presence behind the plate in 2017.
