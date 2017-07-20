ASU in the Pros: Detroit Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler
Ian Kinsler's baseball career has been nothing short of tremendous. The Arizona native transitioned from having an outstanding player at Central Arizona College to maintaining that level with Arizona State, before establishing himself as one of the best infielders in the Major Leagues over the course of the past two decades.
