White Sox rookie Adam Engel receiving big-league education
Adam Engel said this weekend he had no idea how long his first major-league turn with the White Sox would last, so he was trying to absorb all he could from the experience, including savoring the Sox's charter flight while on his first road trip. Engel, a center fielder whom the Sox drafted in the 19th round in 2013, was called up for his MLB debut on May 27 to take the roster spot of Tyler Saladino , who is on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC