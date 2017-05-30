White Sox bats quiet vs. Zimmermann, ...

White Sox bats quiet vs. Zimmermann, Tigers

10 hrs ago

For Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann , the sequel was much better than the original. Facing the White Sox for the second time in a week, Zimmermann allowed just one run in six innings as part of Detroit's 10-1 win Saturday at Comerica Park.

Chicago, IL

