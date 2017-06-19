Washington Nationals Rumors: Nats' lo...

Washington Nationals Rumors: Nats' long list of rumored bullpen targets keeps growing...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Federal Baseball

FanRag's Jon Heyman had previously reported that he spoke to someone with ties to the Washington Nationals who told him it wasn't just a closer that the Nats and GM Mike Rizzo are after right now as they try to fix the problems in the Nationals' bullpen. "The Tigers ' Justin Wilson and Athletics ' Ryan Madson are two of the Nationals' prime bullpen targets, but the Nats have yet to engage in serious talks with either club, according to sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,113 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC