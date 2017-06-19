Washington Nationals Rumors: Nats' long list of rumored bullpen targets keeps growing...

FanRag's Jon Heyman had previously reported that he spoke to someone with ties to the Washington Nationals who told him it wasn't just a closer that the Nats and GM Mike Rizzo are after right now as they try to fix the problems in the Nationals' bullpen. "The Tigers ' Justin Wilson and Athletics ' Ryan Madson are two of the Nationals' prime bullpen targets, but the Nats have yet to engage in serious talks with either club, according to sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.